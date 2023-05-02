Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon confirmed to star in spine-chilling thriller The Killer's Shopping Mall

On May 2, Disney+ confirmed the cast for its upcoming drama The Killer's Shopping Mall, which includes Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon, who were previously reported to play the major roles.

The plot of the spin-off

The Killer's Shopping Mall is an action drama series that is adapted from Kang Ji Young's novel. The plot revolves around a character who lives with her uncle, the owner of a shopping mall, after losing her parents. The sudden death of her uncle reveals new truths that she has to confront.

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon’s roles

In the upcoming action drama The Killer's Shopping Mall, Lee Dong Wook portrays the character of Jung Jin, a secretive and enigmatic man who is the uncle of Jung Ji An, played by Kim Hye Joon. Ji An is an orphan who lost both her parents at a young age and grew up under the care of her peculiar uncle who runs a mysterious shopping mall. As the story unfolds, the sudden and tragic demise of Jung Jin leads Ji An to discover shocking truths about her uncle and the shopping mall he operates.

The highly anticipated drama has generated a buzz among fans due to the exceptional chemistry expected between the two actors, who are teaming up for the first time in their careers. Lee Dong Wook, a versatile actor known for his charisma and talent, is set to bring his unique acting skills to the character of Jung Jin. Meanwhile, Kim Hye Joon, who has gained widespread recognition for her stellar performances, is expected to deliver an outstanding portrayal of the character of Jung Ji An.

The story is based on the novel by author Kang Ji Young, who promises it to be an intriguing and thrilling ride for viewers. The character of Jung Jin is shrouded in mystery, with his clandestine operations and dubious business dealings adding an air of suspense to the plot. Meanwhile, Jung Ji An's journey is one of self-discovery as she uncovers the truth behind her uncle's actions.

Fan’s anticipation for the series

Fans are eagerly anticipating the awesome chemistry between Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon, who are both highly regarded in the entertainment industry for their acting abilities. As they portray the complex relationship between uncle and niece, viewers can expect to be taken on an emotional rollercoaster ride filled with intense drama and suspense. Viewers can look forward to intense and suspenseful scenes as the plot unfolds, with the two leads giving stellar performances. The drama is set to air sometime in 2024, and fans can't wait to see how the story will unfold. With Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon leading the cast, The Killer's Shopping List spin-off drama, promises to be a gripping thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

