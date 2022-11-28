Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun to play as uncle and niece in new drama The Murderer’s Shopping Mall?

On November 25th, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun were cast together in the drama 'The Murderer's Shopping Mall', which is scheduled to be released on the global OTT platform. 'The Murderer's Shopping Mall' is based on the novel of the same name written by Kang Ji Young. It tells the story of a niece, who lost her parents and grew up with her uncle who runs a shopping mall, informing customers of her uncle's sudden death.

In the drama, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun play the role of uncle and nephew, respectively, and match their acting. The two met for the first time through 'The Murderer's Shopping Mall' which will be produced in 8 episodes, is scheduled to be released next year, and the programming platform is under discussion.

About Lee Dong Wook:

Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model and entertainer. He is best known for his leading roles in the television dramas My Girl (2005), Scent of a Woman (2011), The Fugitive of Joseon (2013), Hotel King (2014), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), Life (2018), Touch Your Heart (2019), Hell Is Other People (2019), Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), and Bad and Crazy (2021) in the titular role. He is also the host of the talk show Strong Heart (2012-2013), boy group survival reality show Produce X 101 (2019), and his own American-style talk show Wook Talk (2019).

About Kim Hye Jun:

Kim Hye Jun is a South Korean actress. She is best known for her role in Kingdom as Queen Consort Cho. She won Best New Actress at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards for her role in Another Child. In 2021, she gained further recognition for her role as Song Yi Kyung or 'K' in Inspector Koo for which she won Best New Actress – Television at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards the following year. Her other works include Matrimonial Chaos and Rain or Shine.

