Lee Dong Wook goes viral for unique fan service at Single In Seoul event; fans compare him to Cillian Murphy

Actor Lee Dong Wook is gaining attention for his fan service at a recent fan event, with fans praising his "nonchalant" and effortless interactions. Interestingly, many netizens have drawn comparisons between Lee Dong Wook and Irish movie star Cillian Murphy, suggesting that Lee Dong Wook is the Korean equivalent of Murphy.

Lee Dong Wook’s unique fan service

At a recent event for Lee Dong Wook's new film, Single in Seoul, the actor conducted a fan meeting where he warmly greeted his fans. During this interaction, as he accepted gifts from each fan, one thoughtful supporter had brought a Polaroid camera. Without any hesitation or need for setting an angle, Lee Dong Wook swiftly took the camera, snapped a selfie, and handed it back. The spontaneous and humorous moment quickly went viral, with fans enjoying Lee Dong Wook's cool and nonchalant approach to fan service.

Some playful comments suggested that Lee Dong Wook might be thinking he's "getting too old for this," considering he is now 42 years old. However, many netizens also drew comparisons between Lee Dong Wook and Irish movie star Cillian Murphy, asserting that Lee Dong Wook is the Korean equivalent.

Regardless, despite appearing nonchalant about the selfie, it turned out to be an adorable moment, with the selfie coming out looking good, as expected from Lee Dong Wook, who seems to have no bad angles. Notably, he took the time to interact with all his fans at the event, ensuring that no one was skipped.

More about Single In Seoul

Single in Seoul is a new realistic romance film that explores the unlikely love story between Young Ho, a popular influencer who values his independence (portrayed by Lee Dong Wook), and Hyun Jin, an editor who dislikes being alone (played by Im Soo Jung). Their paths intersect as they collaborate on a book centered around single life.

Lee Dong Wook takes on the role of Young Ho, a renowned essay instructor and influencer who relishes his solitary lifestyle. On the other hand, Im Soo Jung portrays Hyun Jin, an editor-in-chief at a publishing company, proficient in her work but somewhat clumsy in her everyday life, and someone who strongly dislikes solitude.

