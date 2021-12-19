Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Min, Kang Ha Neul and more find new meanings of love in ‘A Year End Medley’ trailer

On December 19, SMTOWN revealed the main trailer for the star-studded TVING film ‘A Year End Medley’ and the countless stories of love and life are extremely heartwarming to watch! The trailer begins on a sad note as Kang Ha Neul, Lee Kwang Soo, Han Ji Min and Won Jin Ah are in a forlorn state while the high schoolers Jo Joon Young and Won Ji An fall in love at first sight. The cute love stories between Han Ji Min, Lee Jin Wook and Lee Dong Woong and Won Jin Ah are amazing to see.

‘A Year End Medley’ is a story of the people that work at Hotel Emros around New Year's and the guests that stay there. The hotel manager does her job well, but she is not very confident when it comes to her personal life. The hotel's CEO is a young man with an obsession over even numbers. The hotel's staff includes a young woman, a new employee, who begins work as a room maid and has put aside her dream of becoming a musical actress, and a female door porter.

The guests included a young man, who came to the hotel to get a job. For 5 years, he prepared for the exam to become a public officer, but failed the exam. A singer-songwriter / radio DJ is quite popular now, but he went through difficult times as an unpopular singer-songwriter. A manager works for a popular artist. He and the artist went through hard times, but his client has finally found success.

A radio DJ and jazz pianist who are now preparing for their wedding. A plastic surgeon sits in the hotel lounge every Saturday, waiting for his fateful love. A businessman who returns to South Korea to attend his daughter's wedding. A fortune-teller who often visits the hotel to meet with his customers. A high school student swimmer and a high school student figure skater who started liking each other. The movie ‘A Year End Medley’ is out on 29th December.

