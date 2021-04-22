Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA & more to star in new romance film, Happy New year

Han Ji Min, Lee Kwang Soo and Seo Kang Joon also play principal characters in this star-studded lineup for Happy New Year. Read on to find out.

Have you imagined a big extravagant film with your favourite stars in it? Well, your wish has come true. A star-studded cast of actors and actresses will be working together on the set of an upcoming romance film, titled Happy New Year! The star-studded cast includes Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Han Ji Min, Lee Kwang Soo and Seo Kang Joon. The film is titled Happy New Year and it sounds like a big-budget romance film which we would love to watch in the cinemas!

A joint production by CJ ENM and TVING, Happy New Year centres around people who come to Hotel Emrose, this luxurious hotel around New Year's eve. Each one comes with their own stories and individual experiences along with the emotional baggage that tags along. Men and women of different ages come together and build new relationships. Other actors like Kim Young Kwang, Go Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young, and Jung Jin Young, complete the line-up of this massive production.

Lee Dong Wook plays Hotel Emrose's young and competent CEO, who has an obsession for even numbers. Han Ji Min plays the hotel manager who is a go-getter when it comes to work, but hesitant to confess her feelings to her guy friend whom she has a crush on. Kang Ha Neul plays a jobless bloke who has been dumped by his girlfriend, while YoonA takes on the role of a hotel concierge. Lee Kwang Soo plays a representative of a reputed entertainment agency who shares an icy cold vibe with his client, played by Seo Kang Joon, who achieved fame as a singer after a long time.

ALSO READ: Hallyu star Lee Jong Suk reportedly reviewing offer to join upcoming Kdrama Big Mouth

Are you excited about this extravagant film? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×