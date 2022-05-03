Lee Dong Wook & Kim Bum CONFIRMED to reprise their roles in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ season 2

On May 3, it was confirmed that actors Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum will reprise their roles as brothers in the upcoming season of the popular fantasy drama ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’. Set to continue in season 2 under the title ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’, the nine tailed fox and his story will take place in 1938. It will resume as Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) will be sucked back into the past to an era with more troubles as he struggles to return to the present day.

Kim Bum will act as his brother, Lee Rang and though their differences have been cleared at the end of season 1, the past presents a different dynamic of their relationship. A future bound Lee Yeon will face a rebellious sibling in the new season.

‘The Penthouse’ fame Kim So Yeon will be taking the female lead role as Ryu Hong Joo. She is a former mountain goddess who lives as the owner of the famed Myoyeongak restaurant in 1938. Actor Ryu Kyung Soo, who was last seen in the fantasy thriller ‘Hellbound’, will play Cheon Moo Young. His character is a revered doctor, capable of saving even the dead. A former mountain God, he was best friends with Lee Yeon and Ryu Hong Joo but a fallout has caused animosity between them, an inevitable battle awaiting them.

It has been previously reported that ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’ will premiere in 2023. With a cast in place, we can expect the filming to kick off soon.

