Lee Dong Wook & Kim Bum return to ‘Tale of The Nine Tailed 2’ with new cast member Kim So Yeon

The production team of tvN's new drama 'Tale of The Nine Tailed 2' and Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, and Kim So Yeon held a full script reading on April 18th. Following Season 1, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum appeared as they are, and Kim So Yeon joined as a new member. Jo Bo Ah, who was paired opposite Lee Dong Wook, will not be appearing.

Also, with the season system, the background of the times also changes. It is a full-fledged ghost story hunting action drama by a nine-tailed fox that crash-landed in the 1930s, and tells the story of Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) becoming a mountain god and Lee Rang (Kim Bum)'s unfinished story.

In particular, expectations are high for Kim So Yeon, a new member of season 2. Kim So Yeon's character is the owner of Myoyeon Gak, a high-end restaurant in Gyeongseong, and a former mountain god of the West. Accordingly, attention is focused on what kind of charm and acting skills she will show in 'The Tale of The Nine Tailed 2', which Kim So Yeon chose as her next work.

In 2020, Kim So Yeon starred in the SBS TV series ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’, playing the role of a wicked but famous soprano and musical school director. She compared the role to her famous villain role in ‘All About Eve’ 20 years earlier, commenting ‘The goal for this drama is that when people think of a female villain, they think of Cheon Seo Jin, just like how Heo Young Mi was remembered.’ The series drew a peak viewership rating of 28.8% nationwide, and was renewed for 2 more seasons, where she reprised her role. Additionally, Kim So Yeon won the Award for Best Actress – Television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and the Grand Prize (Daesang) at 2021 SBS Drama Awards.

