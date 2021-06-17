  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun & SHINee's Onew exude happy & blissful vibes in poster for JTBC's The Sea I Desire

The first broadcast for the new cooking and music variety show will be on June 29. Read on to find out.
4432 reads Mumbai
The official poster for The Sea I Desire The official poster for The Sea I Desire (Pic credit - JTBC)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The weather outside of our window might be dark and gloomy, but in K-land, it is bright and sunny with rainbows and unicorns flying outside! Okay, we might be exaggerating this a tad bit but JTBC's new cooking and music variety show is here to give us all a much-needed respite from the pandemic blues! The new variety show is titled, The Sea I Desire revolves around three keywords: sea, bar, and wish! It is said to be a healing variety show.

Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun have been confirmed to be part of the cast. JTBC released the official poster featuring the main cast members. The cast members exude happy and sunshine like vibes as they pose together wearing vibrant outfits. The Sea I Desire invites customers to enjoy a moment of respite at a wonderful beachside restaurant and bar. The restaurant and bar will be managed and staffed by the cast members.

A lot of celebrities have expressed their interest in wanting to feature on the show.  BLACKPINK's Rosé will reportedly be making a guest appearance on the variety show. However, it isn't confirmed yet but we can only hope that BLACKPINK's Rosé will entice us with her magical vocals on the show. We look forward to the relaxing summer variety series by the ocean which will be premiering on June 29 at 9 pm KST!

You can check out the official poster below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join. 

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Onew & more confirmed for JTBC's new cooking & music variety show

Will you be watching the variety drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :JTBC Drama

You may like these
POSTER: Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun & Chae Jong Hyeop look stylish in TVing's original, The Witch's Diner
Jun Ji Hyun is ready to wage a war in the new poster of Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Han So Hee to share the screen opposite Park Seo Joon in an upcoming thriller drama?
Hospital Playlist Season 2 airs today; Know all the details about when and where it'll be airing in India here
Renowned actor Yoo Ah In ranks first for best home interior items by Mnet’s show TMI News
Han So Hee shows off her charms as a university student for Stonehenge jewelry