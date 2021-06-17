Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun & SHINee's Onew exude happy & blissful vibes in poster for JTBC's The Sea I Desire

The first broadcast for the new cooking and music variety show will be on June 29. Read on to find out.

The weather outside of our window might be dark and gloomy, but in K-land, it is bright and sunny with rainbows and unicorns flying outside! Okay, we might be exaggerating this a tad bit but JTBC's new cooking and music variety show is here to give us all a much-needed respite from the pandemic blues! The new variety show is titled, The Sea I Desire revolves around three keywords: sea, bar, and wish! It is said to be a healing variety show.

Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun have been confirmed to be part of the cast. JTBC released the official poster featuring the main cast members. The cast members exude happy and sunshine like vibes as they pose together wearing vibrant outfits. The Sea I Desire invites customers to enjoy a moment of respite at a wonderful beachside restaurant and bar. The restaurant and bar will be managed and staffed by the cast members.

A lot of celebrities have expressed their interest in wanting to feature on the show. BLACKPINK's Rosé will reportedly be making a guest appearance on the variety show. However, it isn't confirmed yet but we can only hope that BLACKPINK's Rosé will entice us with her magical vocals on the show. We look forward to the relaxing summer variety series by the ocean which will be premiering on June 29 at 9 pm KST!

You can check out the official poster below:

