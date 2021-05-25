Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Onew & more confirmed for JTBC's new cooking & music variety show

The production crew behind JTBC’s Begin Again will be launching a new variety show titled The Sea I Desire. Read on to find out.

We will soon witness a new variety show to drive the pandemic blues away! The production crew behind JTBC’s Begin Again will be launching a new variety show titled The Sea I Desire. The variety show revolves around three keywords: sea, bar, and wish. Celebrities will play music from playlist specially curated by them and serve delicious meals cooked by them or bought from their home at a live bar next to the ocean. It is said to be a healing variety show.

Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun have been confirmed to be part of the cast. Not only will they cook and sing for the guests, but they will also directly participate in the interior and management. The Penthouse's Lee Ji Ah will don the head chef's hat and develop new dishes for the menu. The Tale Of Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook will take on the role of the head bartender and he will participate in many activities, like diving and cooking. Yumi's Cells' Kim Go Eun will take the role of an ocean guard. She is a certified scuba diver and harbours a deep interest in the marine ecosystem.

SHINee's Onew will be in charge of the bakery as well as play music for the guests. Last but not least, Lee Suhyun will serenade the guests with her unique and beautiful voice. Many celebrity artists are also expected to play their music on the variety show. The Sea I Desire will premiere on June 29 at 9 p.m. KST.

Credits :News1

