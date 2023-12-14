Lee Dong Wook-Kim Hye Jun starrer The Killer's Shopping Mall confirms January 2024 premiere; Details inside

Following eager anticipation, the global release of "The Killer’s Shopping Mall," starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun, is scheduled for January 2024. Alongside this announcement, fans receive an unexpected delight with the reveal of a teaser poster for the upcoming comedy thriller.

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun starrer The Killer's Shopping Mall is set for a global premiere in January 2024

Fans of suspenseful comedy are in for a treat as The Killer's Shopping Mall revealed its official premiere date, much to the excitement of eager viewers. Starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun, the series promises a gripping narrative centered around a young girl, Jung Ji An, who becomes the target of enigmatic assailants due to her uncle's intriguing legacy tied to a shopping mall.

Lee Dong Wook takes on the role of Jung Jin, a respected figure and a caring guardian to his niece, portrayed by Kim Hye Jun. This series serves as a direct spin-off to the enthralling murder mystery The Killer's Shopping List, featuring Lee Kwang Soo and Seolhyun, which captivated audiences in 2022.

Anticipation surges among viewers, especially with the addition of Hallyu superstar Lee Dong Wook to the cast. The announcement of Disney+ acquiring the distribution rights for the show has brought relief to eager fans who have been eagerly anticipating its release. Mark your calendars for January 17, 2024, as that's when The Killer's Shopping Mall is set to make its debut, promising a thrilling start to the new year with a blend of horror and entertainment.

With high expectations brewing among those who followed the previous series, this upcoming installment is poised to deliver an electrifying narrative and captivating performances. As the countdown begins for this highly anticipated show, audiences await the unique blend of suspense, comedy, and stellar acting that The Killer's Shopping Mall is set to offer, marking an exciting start to 2024 for fans of the genre.

Advertisement

Along with the release confirmation, here’s the teaser poster for The Killer's Shopping Mall

The premiere announcement for The Killer's Shopping Mall came hand in hand with a visually captivating poster that instantly drew viewers in with its intriguing concept. The poster, announcing the "grand opening" of the mall, showcased a shopping cart loaded not with typical items but with tools and cleaning equipment. What truly piqued interest were the unconventional additions like gas masks, axes, and even firearms, setting an enigmatic tone.

This attention-grabbing poster vividly portrays the essence of a "killer's shopping mall," leaving audiences curious about the series' narrative and the nature of the shopping mall managed by Lee Dong Wook's character, Jung Jin. With its unusual and striking imagery, the poster successfully teases the unique blend of suspense and mystery that awaits viewers in this eagerly anticipated comedy thriller.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Asia Artist Awards 2023 Winners List: Stray Kids, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Seon Ho, EXO's Suho and more grab trophies