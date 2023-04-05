Lee Dong Wook & Kim So Yeon are the ultimate rivals in new Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938 teaser feat. Kim Bum

‘Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938’ is all set to return to viewers next month. The show will premiere on May 6 and conclude in early June. A new teaser for the show was released earlier today and has gained over 75 thousand views. The trailer shows Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and Ryu Hong Joo (Kim So Yeon) drenched in a gripping rivalry. The trailer then goes on to show glimpses of ‘Law School’ and ‘Boys Over Flowers’ fame Kim Bum and ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Ryu Kyung Soo. Within a short span of just 30 seconds, the trailer of ‘Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938’ brilliantly encapsulates immaculate visuals and a captivating equation of rivalry.

While the first part of the show followed the life of Lee Yeon, a male Gumiho who has lived for hundreds of years and has the ability to shape-shift into a human form and how his life is turned upside down when he meets a TV producer named Nam Ji-ah, the second part will follow him to the year 1938. An unprecedented event has left Lee Yeon stranded in an era that has its own share of rivalries and battles to offer. The first part received positive reviews for its impactful performances, amazing visual effects, and gripping storyline. Viewers are therefore eagerly looking forward to the latest season of the show.

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor who is especially known for his roles in various Korean dramas like ‘Goblin’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-tailed’. Born on November 6, 1981, in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Dong Wook began his acting career in 1999 with a supporting role in a television drama. He rose to mainstream popularity and recognition with his role in the 2005 drama ‘My Girl’. His roles in ‘Scent of a Woman,’ ‘Goblin,’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ further contributed to his popularity.

Besides his work in dramas, viewers’ favourite Gumiho Lee Dong Wook has also appeared in a myriad of variety shows and has hosted several events. His performances in various dramas has adorned him with a large number of awards and accolades. The aforementioned feats include the Grand Prize at the 2020 APAN Star Awards for his role in ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed.’ Lee Dong Wook is curretly one of South Korea’s most popular actors and has a dedicated fan base across the globe.

