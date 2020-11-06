Lee Dong Wook led Tale of the Nine Tailed wraps filming; Kim Bum asks fans to 'stick around' till the end
The Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered its 10th episode this week. While fans are savouring every moment presented via the latest episode, Kim Bum has announced that the series has wrapped. The actor plays a gumiho and Lee Dong Wook's half brother on the screen. Taking to Instagram, Kim Bum shared photos from the sets with his team and revealed that the curtains have closed on the filming. In one of the photos, the actor was seated in a car surrounded by balloons and a message reading "Goodbye."
In another shot, he was seated in a room with a print out of his character stuck against the wall while he held the poster of the show in his hand. With the pictures, Kim Bum said, "The filming of <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> has officially finished. On behalf of 'Lee Rang' and as 'Lee Rang' himself, I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who showed love and support. Although an isolated character, filming was enjoyable and felt the least bit lonely thanks to you guys. To my team with me the whole way, team (fox)."
Teasing the ending, he said, "Be sure to stick around for <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> and Lee Rang until the end!" Check out the photos below:
구미호뎐 본 촬영이 모두 끝났습니다. 이랑을 대신해, 또한 이랑으로서, 사랑해주고 응원해주신 모든 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 참 외로운 아이인데, 여러분들 덕분에 전혀 외롭지 않게 촬영을 행복하게 무사히 마칠수 있었습니다. 함께해준 나의 팀, team - 앞으로도 남은 구미호뎐. 이랑의 이야기를 함께해주세요! —————————————- The filming of <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> has officially finished. On behalf of 'Lee Rang' and as 'Lee Rang' himself, I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who showed love and support. Although an isolated character, filming was enjoyable and felt the least bit lonely thanks to you guys. To my team with me the whole way, team - Be sure to stick around for <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> and Lee Rang until the end! #구미호뎐 #tailoftheninetailed #kimbum #kimbeom #김범 #구미호뎐이랑 #金汎 #
Even Jo Bo Ah marked the wrap with a bunch of photos on her Instagram account and thanked her team along with everyone watching. She bowed down as Nam Ji Ah after filming for the role of 8 months. Check out her post below.
드디어 구미호뎐의 막이 내렸습니다.. 지난 7개월동안 단 한번의 지각도없이 새벽부터 밤까지 함께해주고, 남지아라는 캐릭터의 마침표를 찍어주신 뽀벤져스, 아기뽀벤져스 여러분.. 진심으로 감사드리고, 사랑합니다. 언제나 당장이라도 달려와 도와주는 영숙언니, 나를 나보다 더 아껴주는 우리 수빈이, 우리팀 재간둥이 사랑스러운 하이 항상 내옆을 듬직하게 지켜주는 훈기오빠 여러분들이 있었기에 지아가 완성될 수 있었어요. 평생 기억하고 추억할게 내친구들 사랑해
