Lee Dong Wook led Tale of the Nine Tailed wraps filming; Kim Bum asks fans to 'stick around' till the end

After months of filming, Kim Bum has confirmed that Tale of the Nine-Tailed has wrapped the shoot. The actor took to Instagram and shared photos.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered its 10th episode this week. While fans are savouring every moment presented via the latest episode, Kim Bum has announced that the series has wrapped. The actor plays a gumiho and Lee Dong Wook's half brother on the screen. Taking to Instagram, Kim Bum shared photos from the sets with his team and revealed that the curtains have closed on the filming. In one of the photos, the actor was seated in a car surrounded by balloons and a message reading "Goodbye."

In another shot, he was seated in a room with a print out of his character stuck against the wall while he held the poster of the show in his hand. With the pictures, Kim Bum said, "The filming of <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> has officially finished. On behalf of 'Lee Rang' and as 'Lee Rang' himself, I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who showed love and support. Although an isolated character, filming was enjoyable and felt the least bit lonely thanks to you guys. To my team with me the whole way, team (fox)."

Teasing the ending, he said, "Be sure to stick around for <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> and Lee Rang until the end!" Check out the photos below:

Even Jo Bo Ah marked the wrap with a bunch of photos on her Instagram account and thanked her team along with everyone watching. She bowed down as Nam Ji Ah after filming for the role of 8 months. Check out her post below.

