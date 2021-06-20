Lee Dong Wook looks sassy sporting shoulder length hair for Fendi’s SS22 collection

Check out the new hairstyle that Lee Dong Wook dazzled everyone with here!

The popular ‘Grim Reaper’ Lee Dong Wook transformed into a look that fans never knew they needed or most probably, even imagined. Lee Dong Wook’s charms rest in his intense eyes and his hairstyle did play an important part. In his recent drama, ‘Tale of The Nine Tailed’, he sported long wavy hair, amping up his handsome meter by a thousand levels.

On June 19, the actor posted photos from his Fendi photoshoot held recently. Fendi is an Italian luxury fashion brand. The brand recently launched their Spring Summer 22 Menswear Collection and Lee Dong Wook was invited to be a part of it. The actor sported pastel green half-pant suit with a black and yellow bag on the side and black and blue shaded t-shirt inside. But the color combination or his intense eyes weren’t what took fans by surprise. It was his shoulder-length hair that the actor carried beautifully!

Check out Lee Dong Wook in Fendi SS22 below:

Lee Dong Wook looks all things classy and intense in the Fendi outfit. The long hair is most probably just an extension, if we’re to go by the trailers of the upcoming JTBC variety show ‘The Sea I Desire’ starring him and Kim Go Eun, SHINee’s Onew and other famous celebrities.

The actor is widely recognized for his roles in the romcom ‘My Girl’, ‘Goblin’, ‘Touch Your Heart’ and more. He has also hosted popular shows such as ‘Produce X 101’ and ‘Strong Heart’. He even had his own talk show called ‘Wook Talk’. His upcoming JTBC variety show will start airing on June 29, 2021.

How do you like Lee Dong Wook’s long-hair look? Let us know in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×