Lee Dong Wook marks voice acting debut with special cameo dubbing for Inside Out 2; Know details

Lee Dong Wook marked his debut as a voice actor with the upcoming film Inside Out 2. The actor is known for his iconic roles in popular shows like Gobin and The Tale of the Nine Tailed. He was last seen in the thriller drama A Killer Paradox which was well received by the audiences and also appreciated by the critics.

Lee Dong Wook dubs for Inside Out 2 character

On June 3, Lee Dong Wook's agency King Kong by Starship announced that the actor has voiced for the much-awaited film Inside Out 2, which marks his debut as a voice actor. He has dubbed for the role of Lance who is a video game character that the main character Riley was fond of as a child. In the film, Lance comes across Riley's characters who are trapped in a jar. Fans eagerly await the release as they would get to enjoy the other side of the talented actor.

More about Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook has been in the K-drama industry since 1999. He debuted with the drama School 2. The actor is best known for Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Strangers from Hell, Bad and Crazy, and more. He is a versatile actor who is widely appreciated for his unreal looks. He has impeccable comic timing and does well with serious roles too. Additionally, Lee Dong Wook is also a talented actor who has showcased his versatility over the years.

Advertisement

He would be next appearing in the much-anticipated film Harbin which is set in early 1900s Korea. It tells the story of people who stood up to the Japanese rule and fought for independence. Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jeong Min and more would be headlining the upcoming film.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok hilariously fails to secure tickets for own Summer Letter fan meeting in Seoul; WATCH