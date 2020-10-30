Lee Dong Wook or Kim Bum, who's the most followed Tale of the Nine Tailed star on Instagram?

Tale of the Nine-Tailed recently aired the eighth episode of the series. While the gripping show holds our attention, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, and other cast members of the show have our attention on Instagram as well.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed has been winning over the internet with its interesting twist to the concept of gumihos. Lee Dong Wook plays the mystical nine-tailed fox on the show. Although the actor returns to the world of supernatural, given his history of playing Grim Reaper on Goblin, the actor adds a refreshing blend to the genre. Lee Dong Wook is accompanied by Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah in the tvN K-drama. As they win over fans on the small screen, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and other cast members have a good fan following on social media as well.

Lee Dong Wook has the highest number of followers among the leading stars of the show. The actor's popularity can be attributed to not just this and Goblin, but also other famous shows like Touch Your Heart, Hotel King and Scent of a Woman which has led to his popularity. Currently, the actor's Instagram activities involve posting some creative promotional videos featuring his co-star Jo Bo Ah.

Lee Dong Wook is followed by his on-screen half-brother Kim Bum. The actor has appeared in a number of shows as well. Several fans remember him for his show Boys Over Flowers. The actor shared a memorable bromance with Lee Min Ho in the series. Kim Bum's latest Instagram post also revealed that The King: Eternal Monarch star sent a food truck to the sets of the show as a sign of his support.

Meanwhile, Jo Bo Ah has had her fair share of television shows as well and has been quite active on Instagram to find the third spot on the chart. The actress, who has featured in shows like My Strange Hero and Goodbye To Goodbye, has been actively sharing videos, like Lee Dong Wook, and also been thanking all her friends for sending across coffee trucks and other gifts on the sets of the show.

We have included Lee Tae Ri because it was recently revealed that he was playing the Imoogi in the series. We have to say it, the show has given us some handsome baddies! The actor has appeared in shows like Extraordinary You. While he has a fan following of his own, going by his baddie avatar in the show, we wouldn't be surprised if her followers only grow further.

Note: The data in the graph is as per Oct 30.

Are you watching Tale of the Nine-Tailed? Let us know what you think about the show in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Tale of the Nine Tailed Ep 8: Lee Dong Wook picks Kim Bum over Jo Bo Ah and ratings witness a spike

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×