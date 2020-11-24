Lee Dong Wook reveals going Goblin way with Tale of the Nine Tailed; Shares his BIGGEST on screen fantasies

Lee Dong Wook is currently leading the tvN drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed. The actor revealed the prep put into essaying the role while discussing roles he hopes to play in the future.

Over the past few weeks, we've watched Lee Dong Wook shed his Grim Reaper skin from Goblin and essay the role of a male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) in Tale of the Nine-Tailed. While he has successfully set the two characters apart via mannerisms, characterisation and appearances, the actor recently revealed he resorted to a few tricks from his time playing Grim Reaper in Goblin. The actor, in an interview with GQ Korea, revealed that like Goblin, he improvised his lines and act in Tale of the Nine-Tailed on the spot.

As translated by Soompi, Lee Dong Wook revealed about a third of his lines on the tvN drama were improvised. "Thankfully, the director gave me the green light. I was able to freely act with regards to the setup of the situation, the details, and the lines. Actually, about a third of my lines were improvised," he said before adding, "This was the same for ‘Goblin‘ but I believe that the core of fantasy is the extent of your freedom in the world that the writer has created."

The actor notes that one cannot interview monsters or gumiho as part of your preparation. So one has to let things flow. While he has essayed an array of roles on the screen now, Lee Dong Wook confessed he has two on-screen fantasies left to be fulfilled. He revealed he wants to play a frontman of a rock band. Lee Dong Wook revealed he is jealous of people who can sing well. "I also get curious how it would feel to radiate sexiness while singing on stage," he said.

Apart from playing a musician, Lee Dong Wook revealed he also wishes to play the role of an athlete. He expressed his wish to put up a huge celebration after scoring a goal or flinging a bat after hitting a home run. He then jokingly added, “Oh, I can’t. If I were an athlete, I’d be at the age where I have to retire.” Which role do you think Lee Dong Wook should essay next? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook will be seen in an upcoming film titled Single in Seoul. The actor stars with Im Soo Jung and Esom in the movie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

