Lee Dong Wook starrer film ‘Happy New Year’ gives a peek into the various relationships shared by the cast

‘Happy New Year’ is a story of the people that work at Hotel Emros around New Year's and the guests that stay there. The hotel manager (Han Ji Min) does her job well, but she is not very confident when it comes to her personal life. The hotel's CEO (Lee Dong Wook) is a young man with an obsession over even numbers. The hotel's staff includes a young woman, a new employee, who begins work as a room maid and has put aside her dream of becoming a musical actress (Won Jin Ah), and a female door porter.

The guests included a young man, who came to the hotel to get a job. For 5 years, he prepared for the exam to become a public officer, but failed the exam. A singer-songwriter / radio DJ is quite popular now, but he went through difficult times as an unpopular singer-songwriter. A manager works for a popular artist. He and the artist went through hard times, but his client has finally found success. A radio DJ and jazz pianist who are now preparing for their wedding.

A plastic surgeon sits in the hotel lounge every Saturday, waiting for his fateful love. A businessman who returns to South Korea to attend his daughter's wedding. A fortune-teller who often visits the hotel to meet with his customers. A high school student swimmer and a high school student figure skater who started liking each other.

On December 12, TVING released a poster that explained the many relationships shared between the 14 cast members. The poster shows the romance story between the young and capable hotel CEO Yong Jin (Lee Dong Wook) and housekeeper Lee Young (Won Jin Ah), who dreams of being a musical actress.

There is a spark between hotel manager So Jin (Han Ji Min) and her male friend Seung Hyo (Kim Young Kwang), whom she’s had a crush on for 15 years. On the other hand, Seung Hyo is engaged to Young Joo (Go Sung Hee), a pianist. So Jin also gives advice to plastic surgeon Jin Ho (Lee Jin Wook), who comes to Hotel Emrose to meet his future partners every Saturday. Catherine (Lee Hye Young), who has returned to Korea for her daughter’s wedding, and Sang Gyu (Jung Jin Young), who is Catherine’s first love and the hotel’s doorman. The romance between problematic hotel guest Jae Yong (Kang Ha Neul) and hotelier Soo Yeon (YoonA) is also highly anticipated.

