Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun and N catch criminals in the action packed ‘Bad and Crazy’ trailer

The released video opens with Ryu Soo Yeol (Lee Dong Wook), who colluded with power to secure promotion and profits in front of his eyes. As the saying, “We are all working together for the cleanliness of our organization,” shows that they are having drinks together, doing business behind the scenes, and engaging in corruption in order to build relationships with those in power.

There is one person who throws a counter punch of justice against Ryu Soo Yeol, and that is 'Helmet Man K’. K (Wi Ha Joon) is the last hero of this era who came to punish the garbage standing on the other side of justice along with the recovery of Ryu Soo Yeol's personality, a 'progress-oriented and consequential detective', such as making a riot in the elevator with Ryu Soo Yeol and running a frenzy in the middle of the city.

An incident occurs where the relationship between two people, which cannot be more polarized than this, has an inflection point. That is the appearance of Ryu Soo Yeol's ex-girlfriend and 'hot-blooded inspector' Lee Hee Gyeom (Ha Ji Eun). Like a desperate confession, “Is this heart going my way?” K’s unrequited love for Lee Hee Gyeom is foretold, and interest is already focused on how the relationship between the three will change in the future.

‘Bad and Crazy’ is a superhero drama about Soo Yeol who has lived his whole life as a materialistic police detective, but changes into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called ‘K’ awakens inside him. The first episode will be released on December 17.

