Lee Eun Jae, Day6’s Wonpil, Kang Hyewon and Kang Yool mix and match in new couple posters for ‘Best Mistake 3’

On December 19, KOK TV released new posters for the upcoming slice of life drama ‘Best Mistake 3’ and the potential couples in the love square has us excited! Lee Eun Jae, Wonpil, Kang Yool and Kang Hyewon pose with each other as they drop hints for the viewers as to the new relationships that will be blooming in the new season.

Previously, WHYNOT Media released a personal poster of Nana from WOO!AH!, who plays the role of Yoon Ara in the new drama on December 14th. In the released poster, Nana's dazzling beauty draws attention. In particular, the phrase 'Wang Yingling also likes Jisung' in the poster made the fans' hearts flutter. 'Wang Ying Ling' refers to the fateful opponent that Ji Sung Jeong (Choi Chan I) is waiting for in the previous season raising expectations whether the love line between Jung Ji Sung and Yoon A Ra can bear fruit this season.

KOKTV also released the first teaser for the beloved web drama ‘Best Mistake 3’ and the tension is already rising! In the teaser, the viewers come to know that Lee Eun Jae and Kang Yool are now broken up and Day6’s Wonpil has found himself in between them.

The previous season accumulated over 200 million views on Youtube, becoming one of the most watched Korean web dramas. They also released the main poster featuring Lee Eun Jae as Kim Yeon Doo, Kang Yool as Ji Hyeon Ho, Park Yi Hyeon as Ryu Seol, Yoon Jun Won as Seo Joo Ho and Choi Chan Yi as Ji Ji Seong were present.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.