Lee Eun Saem feels envious of Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Jong Hyuk and Yoo Jung Hoo in new BITCH X RICH poster

On May 16, WHYNOT Media released the new poster for the awaited drama BITCH X RICH starring Lee Eun Saem, Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Jong Hyuk and Yoo Jung Hoo. The drama follows Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) who finds herself stuck in a psychological battle and power game with the queen of Cheongdam International High School Baek Je Na (Red Velvet’s Yeri) as she is the only witness to a murder that took place in the school and Baek Je Na is the prime suspect.

The poster:

The poster shows the main characters without a smile on their face, while the rest of them look powerful and in control, Kim Hye In looks as if she is stuck amongst big people, which gets proven with the poster phrase, ‘I’d die to be like you guys’, indicating that she is powerless and she can feel it being around them. This is the first time Seo Do Eon (Lee Jong Hyuk) and Lee So Mang (Yoo Jung Ho) have been introduced in the posters. While they are secondary characters, their involvement will prove to be essential to Kim Hye In and Baek Je Na. While the rest of them are born with a silver spoon, Lee Eun Saem lived as a clay spoon (a Korean saying for poor) and being a witness to a murder, which she hides skillfully, she decides to live a life that she wants which goes beyond her means.

The trailer:

Previously, WHYNOT Media released the trailer for the drama. It focused on Kim Hye In and her entry to Cheongdam International High School but it is difficult from day one as Baek Je Na proves her power by adding a ‘Welcome To Hell’ poster in front of her locker and reminding her that she will turn Kim Hye In’s world upside down. Baek Je Na is also extremely proud of her wealth and even made a point of saying that if the school is an aristocratic society, she is royalty, which just goes to show how much Baek Je Na thinks of herself and the kind of power she has in the school with the way she practically runs it. The series will begin airing on May 31.

