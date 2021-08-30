Lee Eun Sang invites viewers to ‘make the lemonade’ with him in the bright and refreshing title track teaser

On August 30th at noon, Brand New Music released the second music video teaser for the title song 'Lemonade' of Lee Eun Sang's new solo single album 'Beautiful Sunshine' through the official SNS channels. In this teaser video, which starts with a bouncing beat, Lee Eun Sang caught the attention of fans at once by showing off his unique bright and healthy energy and a mysterious mood.

In particular, the refreshing choreography presented to the cheerful chorus melody of 'If you are looking for a yellow lemon that has fallen from that light,' raises expectations for the main music video, and contains the fresh and pure energy of 20 year old Lee Eun sang. This new album, which was released, also drew more attention.

At noon on August 27th, Brand New Music drew attention by releasing a preview video of Lee Eun Sang's new solo single album 'Beautiful Sunshine'. Starting with the title song 'Lemonade', which has a fresh and light sound, to the urban R&B track 'Undo' with a sweet voice, and 'Stay In Here', a self-composed song that gives warm and cozy comfort, the new album 'Beautiful Sunshine' is produced by Lee Eun Sang . It is filled with high-quality music that shows the artist who has grown even more than the previous album, including two songs that he participated in writing and composing himself.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Sang’s new album 'Beautiful Sunshine' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on September 1, and a special live broadcast to commemorate the comeback will be held at 4:30 pm IST on the release date through Brand New Music's official V-Live channel.

