Lee Eun Sang releases new teaser images for ‘Beautiful Sunshine’

Lee Eun Sang is gearing up for a refreshing comeback! Ever since its announcement by the singer’s agency Brand New Music earlier this month, Lee Eun Sang has been teasing fans with multiple images for the upcoming album ‘Beautiful Sunshine’. The singer’s second single album will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The first set of concept photos released on August 18 consisted of three images. In the first one, the singer can be seen posing with a glass full of fresh lemonade, followed by a picture of pieces of lemon lying on a chopping board and a picture of Lee Eun Sang sitting in front of a beautiful vintage house beside a dog.

Here is the ‘Concept Photo 1’ for ‘Beautiful Sunshine’.

In the second set of concept photos, Lee Eun Sang looks adorable while riding a small bicycle in a while baggy T-shirt and denim, carrying a basket of lemons with himself. In the third image, the artist smiles vividly while laying down on fresh grass, lemons spread all across its surface.

Here is the ‘Concept Photo 2’ for ‘Beautiful Sunshine’.

Prior to this, an album preview was also revealed by the singer. The summery album consists of a photobook, disk, photocards, polaroid photocard, scene postcard, bookmark, recipe paper and poster.

Lee Eun Sang will be making a comeback after more than a year as his debut solo album ‘Beautiful Scar’ was released back in August 2020. Fans believe that this comeback will have a fresh and joyful theme, probably related to a sweet love story.

Are you excited for ‘Beautiful Sunshine’? Let us know in the comments below.