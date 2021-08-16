Lee Eun Sang will make a comeback on THIS date with ‘Beautiful Sunshine’

On August 16 at noon KST (8:30 AM IST), Brand New Music unveiled two surprising teaser images for Lee Eun Sang’s upcoming music release on September 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with his second solo album ‘Beautiful Sunshine’. This will be the singer’s first comeback after his debut with solo album ‘Beautiful Scar’, back in August 2020.

In the first teaser image, the singer is holding a refreshing glass of lemonade with lemons spread all across the table. The second one is that of a vintage kitchen with delicate pieces of crockery accompanied by pleasant bushes and ‘Beautiful Sunshine’ written in a playful font and yellow colour.

Here are the teaser images for ‘Beautiful Sunshine’.

It is easy to decipher from the pictures that the album will be very smooth, relaxing, refreshing and a complete candy to the ear. Fans can not wait for this delightful comeback and witness the heartwarming songs it brings along.

Fans believe that this comeback will be different from the previous album as Lee Eun Sang’s previous solo song ‘Beautiful Scar’ featuring Park Woo Jin from AB6IX had a dark and intense concept about the ‘scar’ that remains after being in a toxic relationship. The song has high-end music, incredible vocals and rap verses along with a very catchy choreography. ‘Beautiful Scar’ has gained a lot of love and support from K-pop lovers and has garnered over ten million views on YouTube already.

We can't wait to see what the upcoming album has in store for us!

