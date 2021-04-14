Lee Gon & Jo Yeong, Seo Jun & Chorong and more: 6 KDrama bromances that will make you want a best friend ASAP

Who doesn’t need some love and friendship in their lives? Bringing you the top bromances in KDrama! Take a look.

KDramas make love seem like the most gorgeous thing in the entire universe. The love between friends, between lovers, between parents or even strangers. So it’s not really a shock to find bromances to be a part of the majority of shows. Sure while we swoon over the lead couples and their cheesy moments, we’re also blessed with many goofy moments of two very close friends too!

Let’s be honest, we all have close or best friends that we have a great bond with. We don’t mind walking hand in hand with them, hugging them or doing silly stuff around them. That’s pretty much the same case with the KDramas too! They stay best friends either from childhood, or go through hardships together and become close friends - whatever the case, they’re always there for our leads. Sp let’s get into the list of best bromances in KDrama that’ll make you wish you had one too!

Kim Shin and Wang Yeo in Goblin

The number one mention on any top bromance list is the classic love-hate friendship of Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and the Grim Reaper, Wang Yeo (Lee Dong Wook) in Goblin. Even through a past full of struggles, the unexpected friendship that these two characters got themselves into is nothing less than adorable. When they’re both together, they’re either the smartest duo or the dumbest duo to exist. From Kim Shin not letting Wang Yeo sleep and trying out different outfits with props to ask him what would be better when Eun Tak summons him, to both of them getting ready with their coats to go to the ‘playstore’, their bond is a precious one. Also, who can forget them walking in swag while carrying groceries in a tunnel? No one can! This is one epic bromance that you should never miss out on!

Yoo Shi Jin and Seo Dae Young in Descendants of The Sun

If a KDrama fan says they love Bigg Boss and Wolf, it does not mean the show Bigg Boss or the animal wolf. It simply means that they love Shi Jin and Dae Young from the show, Descendants of The Sun. Even though the show revolves around the love story of Captain Shi Jin and doctor Kang Mo Yeon, the bromance between the two friends also was etched deep inside the audience’s minds. The pure friendship between the Captain and the Sergeant will make you want a Shi Jin or a Dae Young in your life too!

Lee Gon and Jo Yeong in The King: Eternal Monarch

Fans loved Lee Minho and Kim Go Eun starrer The King: Eternal Monarch’s love story, even though the ending might be a bit loose. But there’s something more adorable than the lead couples’ relationship - the friendship between the King Lee Gon and his bodyguard, right hand man and childhood friend, Jo Yeong. From tolerating His Highness’ mood changes, trying to cover up for him, having his back, protecting him from evils whether inside or outside the Kingdom, even living as a different person in an alternate universe - Jo Yeong is always ready to risk it all for his friend and King. It might look like it’s one-sided, but it’s not. Lee Gon also shares a deep relationship with him and trusts him fully. As Jo Yeong is more of a disciplined person and Lee Gon the exact opposite, bromance moments between them are quite exciting. In the show, there were also moments where people in the Palace thought that Jo Yeong actually secretly loved Lee Gon, because of their precious friendship!

Kang Chul and Seo Do Yoon in W: Two Worlds

Another great friendship, the bond between Kang Chul and Seo Do Yoon really just raises the bars for what a friendship is supposed to be like. The phrase ‘blood is thicker than water’ never does apply here because it shows how that isn’t true in most cases. He is one of the most loyal and honest friends anyone can ever have. Even when the world frames Kang Chul for Do Yoon’s family’s death, his trust doesn’t falter. He knows that his best friend can never do something so evil and stays by his side, until the very end! They both protect each other, love each other and cherish each other. Definite friendship goals!

Han Seo Jun & Kim Cho Rong and Suho & Yoo Tae Hoon in True Beauty

It’s not necessary to have a bromance only with the second lead or a supporting character with many scenes. So this time, we're taking a detour from the always hyped Suho-Seojun team and focusing on other equally better friendships! Such as the hilarious but adorable friendship between Seo Jin and Cho Rong in True Beauty! Always teamed up, Cho Rong is always by Seo Jun’s side - whether it is to cheer him at any place or to tease him. Even when it comes to prepping up Seo Jun for his love confession! They’re the funniest duo in the whole series. Having said that, it might feel like Seo Jun disregards him at many times, but that’s not the case! The one person he trusts the most to be real with is Chorong. Such an adorable friendship!

While the former duo were friends from before, our latter duo - Suho and Yoo Tae Hoon became friends after Tae Hoon struggled a bit to get his attention. As Suho didn’t have any other friends except the friend-turned-enemy Seo Jun, Soo Ah’s boyfriend Tae Hoon became his close friend who gave him relationship advice and was always there to cheer him up!

Bonus: Cha Do Hyun and Oh Ri On in Kill Me, Heal Me. Even though they might not be considered a proper bromance, Ji Sung’s Cha Do Hyun jumping in the arms of Park Seo Joon’s Oh Ri On is one of the many iconic moments in the history of KDrama bromances. Sure, it wasn’t originally Cha Do Hyun but his other personality, a teenager Ahn Yo Na, but it still is the same!

So there you have it! Our list of top bromances! Tell us your favourite bromances in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×