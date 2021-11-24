Lee Hyeri hides from Yoo Seung Ho in the new ‘When Flowers Bloom I Think Of The Moon’ posters

In the new posters, which were released together, the dizzy situation of Nam Young and Kang Ro Seo, who are being chased, creates tension and a lovely atmosphere. Nam Young (Yoo Seung Ho), who is wearing a 'falcon's eye', is in a disappointing position as if he has missed the moonlighter in front of his eyes, and as if it is dark under the lamp, he squats down in front of a liquor jar and hides himself in front of Namyoung's gaze.

Yoo Seung Ho, without a single flirtation, is exuding strict charisma, and Lee Hyeri is exuding beyond the limit a lovely charm that cannot be hidden with bright eyes and a fresh expression. In the face of principled inspection and the problem of making a living, where the body is important, the story of the 'flower moon' of the moonrunner with the vitality of a lawless man raises expectations vertically.

'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' side said, "Namyoung and Kang Ro Seo are the characters who are opposed to the moonshine inspector and the moonshine, and the main poster and sub poster covertly capture the breathtaking relationship of the two young people." Please look forward to the story of ‘Flower Moon’.” Meanwhile, 'Thinking of the Moon when Flowers Bloom' with Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Hyeri, Byun Woo Seok, and Kang Mina is the sequel to 'The King’s Affection' and will be aired for the first time on KBS 2TV on Monday, December 20th.

Set in the Joseon era during a period marked by the strictest prohibition laws illustrating that prohibition is no match for human desire. Prohibition creates different challenges for these inhabitants.

Inspector Nam Young from The Office of the Inspector-General who left his hometown to achieve fame in Hanyang and restore his family status; Kang Ro Seo, the aristocratic but impoverished woman who makes moonshine to reduce her debt from buying her mother’s medication and her brother’s books; Crown Prince Lee Pyo prone to scaling the palace walls in search of a tipple. This trio has a fateful encounter leading them to discover a hidden stash of alcohol. Revealing this secret could mean certain death.

