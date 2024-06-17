Lee Hyeri wins Rising Star Asia Award at 23rd New York Asian Film Festival for her role in film Victory

Reply 1988 star Lee Hyeri won the Rising Star Asia Award at 23rd New York Asian Film Festival. She is not only a talented idol but has also showcased her skills as an actor with projects like Reply 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho. Victory is a film about a high school cheerleading squad and Hyeri plays the role of the passionate leader of the team.

Reply 1988's Hyeri wins big at 23rd New York Asian Film Festival

The 23rd New York Asian Film Festival will be taking place from July 13 to 25. Lee Hyeri was announced as the Screen International Rising Star Asia honoree for her role in the film Victory in which she plays a high school cheerleader.

Lee Hyeri is a part of the popular K-pop group Girl's Day and debuted as an idol in 2010. She was last seen in the drama May I Help You in 2022. She made her acting debut with Tasty Life in 2012. Her claim to fame as an actor was with her role as Sung Deok Sun in Reply 1988. She has also featured in dramas like My Roommate is a Gumiho and Moonshine.

More about Victory

Victory is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2024. Reply 1988's Hyeri, Doona's Park Se Wan, Moving's Lee Jung Ha and Doctor Cha's Jo Aram are headlining the upcoming film.

Advertisement

The story revolves around a high school cheerleading group in 1999 in a small village. Pil Sun is a passionate dancer, and she, along with her best friend Mi Na, joins the cheerleading club at their school. Se Hyun is a transfer student with past cheerleading experience who also joined the club. The film follows the life of these students, who are spirited cheerleaders. The story explores their youth, passions, and lives.

The project has been directed by Park Bum Soo, who also worked on popular films like Single in Seoul and Red Carpet.

ALSO READ: The Atypical Family’s Chun Woo Hee to join Song Joong Ki as lead in new drama My Youth by Yumi’s Cells director; Report