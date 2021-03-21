Lee Hyori and ATEEZ’s Yunho shake a leg with Rain on his boy group Ciipher’s debut song, ‘I Like You’

The 7-member group debuted on March 15, 2021, with their title track ‘I Like You’ after training under Rain’s company for three years.

The K-Pop legend Rain definitely knows how to get people excited about his first-ever boy group, Ciipher. The renowned Kim Tae Hee, Rain’s wife, featured in the music video to show her support, he even won the bet at Masters in The House and gave his boy group a pre-debut air-time on one of the biggest Korean reality shows!

Ciipher’s I Like You is a warm, vibrant, and naive, teenager-falling-in-love angle. Their key step during the chorus of the song has caught a lot of attention in Korea and Japan! The legend himself opened an 'I Like You’ challenge where fans would be dancing to the chorus and uploading their videos on social media. Rain has even featured two ‘I Like You’ dance videos already on his Instagram account!

Rain uploaded a video of dancing to the addictive chorus with ATEEZ’s Yunho on his TikTok account and with the talented soloist Lee Hyori, on his Instagram account! In both the videos, he can be seen having fun and being goofy, especially with Hyori! He also did a candid unboxing of the group’s physical album - with shades of blue and white, the album looks pretty aesthetic.

Check out the dance with Lee Hyori below:

However, the group has been talked about a lot - for better or for worse. After netizens noticed their introduction in a few of the reality shows where they aired, they demanded Rain and the agency to change it. In the introduction, they say, “Save us! Hello, we’re Ciipher. Please spare us just once!” and netizens believe that this looks like the members are “begging” for something and just “weird”. The song is catchy, no doubt, but will the group’s intro change after knowing what the fans want? Only time will tell.

Credits :Rain Instagram

Share your comment ×