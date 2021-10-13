Lee Hyori becomes the FIRST female host of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards to be held on THIS date

On October 13, it was announced that Lee Hyori would be hosting the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021 MAMA). Lee Hyori will be the first female host of 2021 MAMA. The awards will be held in South Korea due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 MAMA will be held at CJ ENM’s Contents World in Paju City in Gyeonggi Province on December 11.

A representative from Mnet revealed the concept of 2021 MAMA which is ‘MAKE SOME NOISE,’ that intends to show the world the renewed and upgraded power of music to respect the value of difference and breakthrough prejudices. They further stated that they cast Lee Hyori as the host because she embodied the values that they wanted to embrace for this year’s MAMA. Previous hosts of the Mnet Asian Music Awards have included Song Joong Ki, Lee Seung Gi, Song Seung Heon, PSY, Lee Byung Hun, Park Bo Gum, and Jung Hae In.

Lee Hyori is a South Korean singer, record producer, activist, actress and television presenter. Dubbed as the 'Nation's Fairy' she debuted as a member of South Korean girl group Fin. K.L, but has since become a solo artist. In 2015, she took a step back from entertainment industry activities. From 2017 to 2021, she starred in variety shows like 'Hyori’s Homestay,' where she showcased her married life with musician Lee Sang Soon on Jeju Island, and

How Do You Play?', where she joined project groups like SSAK3 and Refund Sisters.

Also, to take into account the global impact of K-pop, 2021 MAMA will include for the first time data from the streaming platform Apple Music, in addition to the data from Gaon, Twitter, and YouTube that had been included in previous years.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Hyori gets candid about her recent social media absence; Says she misses her fans

Are you excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.