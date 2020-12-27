Lee Hyori gets candid about her recent social media absence; Says she misses her fans

South Korean singer and actress recently opened up about her career, saying goodbye to social media and when she will be returning. Scroll down to see what she said.

Pop icon Lee Hyori recently spoke to GQ Korea and got candid and spoke about her relationships, her social media absence, and much more. When asked what the people she has been working for a long time with all have in common, she answered they’re all good at what they do: “It doesn’t matter how close you are. If you don’t do well, relationships won’t last a long time. And I think it’s also important to grow together. Of course, some people are naturally good at some things, but when we talk about trends and work hard to sync together, it feels like we’re maturing. I tend to work for a long time with people who accept things and grow without any rejection. I can’t work with people who are too stubborn or complacent. I think the people I stick with are the ones I can keep talking about work with because they want to keep learning and are passionate about it.”

Concerning things she hasn’t done before but wants to try, Lee Hyori said, “There’s nothing I haven’t done before, but my fans really liked it when I was part of Refund Sisters. I had a lot of fun too. In ‘Hyori’s Homestay,’ I showed a comfortable side of myself, but in the Refund Sisters, I was able to show a refreshing side of me. The fans really liked seeing that since it’s been a while I’ve shown that side of me. So I wanted to aim for a stronger photo shoot [for GQ magazine] because it was at the time I was wrapping up my promotions for Refund Sisters.”

Previously in “Hyori’s Homestay,” Lee Hyori had mentioned she wanted to find out who she is, why she tries to show everything about herself, and if she’s satisfied with that. Reflecting on those questions, she said, “It’s not that I want to show everything about myself, but I’m someone who isn’t good at rejecting things. So if someone wants something or asks for it, I try to do it as much as I can. If someone says I have to be on a show, I can’t help but think, ‘Why not? It’s not a big deal anyways.’ I’m weaker than people think I am, so I make an effort to show everything about me. However, the production crew and public always have an insatiable request to see more of me. I know I have to say no at a certain point, but they like it so much. So if people can get happy if I show myself, I tend to just go for it. I don’t think about earning more money and becoming more popular. I feel very happy when I see that people love to see me. I can show myself if it makes them happy. I know it’s my privacy, but if people want to see it and have fun with it, then I can show it to them.”

When asked if she had any withdrawal effects after deleting social media, Lee Hyori admitted, “Sometimes, I want to post things.” She continued, “There are times I think, ‘the fans will love it if I post this.’ I have a lot of fans who have been around for about 20 years. They don’t see me often because I don’t have a lot of activities. That’s why I feel very sorry to them. Handwritten letters aren’t common these days, but they send me those. When I was promoting in Refund Sisters, they sent me homemade cakes. They loved it when I posted something on social media, so I feel bad I can’t do that anymore. Social media is a good tool for expressing gratitude to someone, so I’m sad I can’t do that anymore. And like most people, there are times when I want to show off or get attention. When that happens, I tell my husband Lee Sang Soon to upload my photos on his social media account.” Laughing, the singer added, “He complains and tells me to make a social media account again.” When asked if she has any plans to do that, she candidly replied, “No, not yet.”

One of the reasons Lee Hyori got rid of her social media account was because it became a bad habit and she was constantly checking it. She talked about what she does during that time instead, saying, “I love reading books, and I used to read a lot of them, but I didn’t do that in a while. I didn’t want to be swept away by other people’s thoughts. Everyone’s lives are different, and it’s important to learn different things from people, but I thought learning from books was locking me up, so I stayed away from them. However, I’ve started reading again. Before, my husband and I used to go on our cell phones for an hour before going to sleep. But these days, we read books together. I love that time.”

Lee Hyori was questioned if she was afraid of becoming a mother, and she honestly replied, “I want to become one. I want to experience true love. I can’t imagine how a mother feels. I want to feel that. I wish I could have a deeper understanding of people by creating and raising a human being. That’s my personal wish. She went on to talk about what kind of mother she wants to become. She said, “I’ve never thought about that before. I just want to love a person with all my heart so deeply that I can trade my life for them. Honestly, I love my husband, but if he asks me to die for him, I don’t want to.” Lee Hyori continued, “Isn’t that true though? Could you really die for your husband? However, I think I’ll be able to do that for my child. So it makes me wonder what kind of love that is and how it feels. I want to experience it before I die.”

When the interviewer pointed out having a baby brings unexpected joy but could completely ruin one’s living patterns, she commented, “Our lives are already chaotic because of the dogs, so we’re used to that. As for the joy it brings… I’m not sure about that. Rather than wondering how happy I will be, I am more curious about what love for a child will be like and the depth of love a mother feels for her child. I want to experience it.”

