Lee Hyori & Kim Tae Ho PD’s upcoming variety show ‘Seoul Check-In’ to premiere in April

Lee Hyori and Kim Tae Ho PD (producing director)’s ‘Seoul Check-In’ has been picked up as a regular series! The TVING original reality show follows Lee Hyori’s adventures in Seoul, after her life in Jeju Island spanning nine years. ‘Seoul Check-In’ first aired its pilot run in January, and will now be airing as a regular series in April, following its success.

On March 8, TVING released a poster for ‘Seoul Check-In’, showing Lee Hyori smiling up at the camera as she sits on her luggage, with the caption “Ding dong! Hyori has come to Seoul!” Check out the poster, below:

In its pilot run, ‘Seoul Check-In’ raised curiosity about where Lee Hyori will sleep after completing her scheduled activities, whom will she meet, and where she’ll go. The pilot also unravelled candid stories about the changes in oneself and the world around us, as time passes.

Lee Hyori is a singer, record producer, actress, and television presenter, who began her career in 1998 as part of the girl group Fin.K.L. In 2003, she made her solo debut with the album ‘Stylish’, which brought her multiple ‘Artist of the Year’ awards, and led South Korean media to refer to 2003 as ‘The Year of Hyori’. Previously, Lee Hyori has been part of multiple well-loved variety shows, including ‘Hyori’s Homestay’ (2017, 2018), ‘Camping Club’, and ‘Hangout with Yoo’. Meanwhile, Kim Tae Ho is a television director, who gained prominence as the director of the variety show ‘Infinite Challenge’, earning him both popular and professional recognition.

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Seoul Check-In’!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ ‘Butter’ & Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ become only two songs to hit THIS mark on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart