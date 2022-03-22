Lee Hyori’s ‘Seoul Check-In’ drops new poster and trailer; First episode airs on THIS date

On March 8, TVING released a teaser poster for ‘Seoul Check-In’, showing Lee Hyori sitting on her luggage and smiling at the camera. In the latest update, TVING has released a new poster as well as a trailer for the upcoming reality show! Produced by Kim Tae Ho PD (producing director), ‘Seoul Check-In’ first aired its pilot run in January. Following its success, the show was picked up as a regular series by TVING, and will be greeting audiences on April 8!

The poster shows Lee Hyori posing in a pink dress and colourful boots, with Seoul’s skyline laid out behind her. The caption reads, “Hyori, who is more glamorous than glamorous Seoul, is coming. Ready to check-in from Jeju to Seoul!”

Check out the new poster for Kim Tae Ho PD’s ‘Seoul Check-In’ starring Lee Hyori, below:

Additionally, a trailer has also been released for the original series. With captions like “Lee Hyori’s Soul-Ful Seoul Story”, the trailer previews Lee Hori posing for photoshoots, spending quality time with her friends, getting excited about clicking sticker photos and good food, and more! Watch the trailer, below:

As Kim Tae Ho PD is known for his style of letting the show flow without interfering with the subjects in front of the camera, and Lee Hyori is known for her down-to-earth, easy-going and fun-loving personality, viewers are looking forward to ‘Seoul Check-In’, anticipating a comforting show that will offer both moments of hilariousness and also healing.

Stay tuned for more updates about Kim Tae Ho PD’s ‘Seoul Check-In’ with Lee Hyori!

