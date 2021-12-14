Lee Hyun Woo replaces Kim Seon Ho in ‘Dog Days’; Tang Jun Sang, Youn Yuh Jung and more join the cast

'Dog Days' tells the story of people connected through dogs at a veterinary hospital, get to know each other, comfort each other, and share their hearts. The main cast has been completed. The film is the directorial debut of Kim Deok Min, who was an assistant director for 'That's My World', and is scheduled to start production in December.

Yoo Hae Jin, who has a wide acting spectrum and irreplaceable charm, is a veterinary hospital that hates dogs. As the owner of the building, he foretells a pleasant chemistry with Kim Seo Hyung. Not only did she receive love from the public for her reckless steps across movies, dramas, and entertainment shows, but she also became the first Korean to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Minari' and swept film festivals around the world with great actress Yoon Yuh Jung and her dog Wan. She takes on the role of Korea's representative architect, Jeong Jin.

From the 10 million movie 'International Market' to the series 'Lost' and 'Mistress', which have gathered topics around the world, Kim Yun Jin, an actor who travels between Korea and the US, and screens, stages, the title role of the movie 'Hero' following the musical the multi-talented actor Jung Sung Hwa takes on the role of Jeong Ah and Seon Yong, who are new parents who welcome their long-awaited daughter through adoption. Kim Seo Hyung, who has been reborn as an actor who can be trusted and seen by exuding intense charisma in each drama such as 'SKY Castle', 'Nobody Knows' and 'Main', including the drama 'SKY Castle' that caused a nationwide syndrome, transformed into a veterinarian who runs an animal hospital will be presented

Here, Lee Hyun Woo, who has been loved by many for 'Secretly, Greatly' and 'Battle of Yeonpyeong' and continues to be active in 'Hero', 'Dream' and 'House of Paper', takes over Sting, his girlfriend's dog, who has left far away. Tang Jun Sang, who played the role of guitarist Hyun, made a mark on the public as Geum Geum Dong, a North Korean soldier in the drama 'Crash Landing on You', and quickly emerged as a rising star through 'Racket Boys' and 'Move to Heaven' this year, takes on various part-time delivery jobs every day. Appearing as Jin Woo, who lives and runs sprinting, she foretells a different chemistry with Yoon Yuh Jung.

