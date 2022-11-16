Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung star in Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow character posters

Character posters On November 16, two character posters of the leads, Jang Uk played by Lee Jae Wook and Naksu played by Go Yoon Jung were released. Jang Uk, in his poster, looked ready for revenge with an unforgiving look in his eyes and Naksu’s sword at his side. It reads of his dark thoughts where he finds himself to be an ominous and crazy presence who should have died in the pyre.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow , is set to be one of the most highly anticipated K-drama releases of the 2022 year end. Starring Lee Jae Wook in the male lead role, actress Go Yoon Jung grabs the female lead part for the upcoming episodes.

Naksu in her poster teases the delicate beauty of the soul shifter who was wronged and decided to hide in Mudeok’s body. Her wish to figure out who she is really, is sprawled on the poster.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

The fantasy story takes place three years after the end of Alchemy of Souls when Jang Uk returned from the dead with the help of the ice stone’s energy inside him. His only regret remains that he had to be separated from Mudeok while the evil took over after banishing her as a soul shifting presence. However, as Naksu regains her form, she is out to figure out her life and the many secrets that lie behind it. Is she Buyeon, the kidnapped daughter of the Jin-Choi clan?

Alchemy of Souls

The story unfolds in the land of Daeho where various clans of mages reside. Lee Jae Wook, Hwang Minhyun, Yoo In Soo and OH MY GIRL’s Arin form the Four Seasons, popular for their visuals and skills. They come across the forbidden practice of soul shifting performed by using the spell of alchemy and try to make sense of it.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow premieres on December 10 and will run for 10 episodes.