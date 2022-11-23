Lee Jae Wook and Go Youn Jung star in the intense poster for Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow

A duo poster featuring Lee Jae Wook and Go Youn Jung's kiss on the wrist of Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow was released. tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow showed posters featuring Lee Jae Wook and Go Youn Jung. Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow is a fantasy romance in which the main characters whose fates are twisted due to the spell that changes souls overcome and grow against the backdrop of a great country that does not exist in history or maps. Part 2 is expected to deal with the story of Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook), who came back alive from the end of the dead, and the newly unfolded wizards three years later.

Go Youn Jung in the poster:

The poster released on the day contained a breathtakingly close two-shot of Lee Jae Wook and Go Youn Jung. Behind Lee Jae Wook, who is sitting, Go Youn Jung is standing, and the distance between the two is so close that they can hear each other's heartbeats, and the thrilling atmosphere makes even the viewer's heart beat.

Lee Jae Wook in the poster:

Lee Jae Wook adds to the sense of dizziness by kissing her on the opposite wrist while holding Go Youn Jung's hand on his shoulder with his large hand. In particular, attention is drawn to the mysterious bracelet wrapped around Go Youn Jung's wrist. The temperature difference created by Lee Jae Wook's intense eyes kissing her wrist as if trying to cut off the bracelet and Go Youn Jung's sad expression raises curiosity about the future relationship change between the two. As a result, interest in the romance they will draw is heightened, just like the words of 'You, the only one who shines in my deep darkness'.

Moreover, from the eyes to the skinship, the three-dimensional emotional line and dramatic narrative of a woman who lost her memory with the face of a monster catching monster and the face of a falling water, who came back alive at the end of death. The drama will be broadcast for the first time on December 10th.