Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah starrer historical drama Tangeum to begin filming in September? Find out

Alchemy Of Souls’ Lee Jae Wook and Destined With You’s Jo Bo Ah have been confirmed as Tangeum’s main leads as well as Kim Jae Wook and Jung Ga Ram as second leads. The production company has shown the drama to begin filming in September of this year to March of 2024, which has not been confirmed as of yet but it has already gotten the fans excited.

Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Ga Ram’s Tangeum:

Based on the novel of the name, Tangeum is a Korean mystery romance historical drama that recounts the tale of Jae Yi, the daughter of Shim Yeol Guk, a rich merchant in the Joseon Dynasty, and Hong Rang, the child of a wedded lady. It is known that Lee Jae Wook was given the job of Hong Rang, the child of the royal spouse of the gigantic trader and Jo Bo Ah was offered the role of Jae Yi, the daughter of Sim Yeol Guk. Director Kim Hong Seon of The Bait, The Guest, and Voice takes the director's position for the drama, while writer Kim Jin Ah of Dr Brain is responsible for the writing of the show. Kim Jae Wook and Jung Ga Ram’s roles have not yet been revealed but with the star studded cast, the fans cannot wait to see them display the complicated love story in 2024!

Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s works:

Lee Jae Wook is a newly popular actor who began his career with Memories of the Alhambra, Search: WWW and shot to popularity with Extraordinary You alongside Rowoon and Kim Hye Yoon. He played his first lead role in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and went on to lead fantasy historical drama Alchemy Of Souls Season 1 and 2. His last appearance was in the Netflix film Kill Boksoon. Jo Bo Ah, on the other hand, began her career at the same time as him with dramas like Goodbye To Goodbye, My Strange Hero and Forest. She achieved skyrocketing success with the fantasy drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed and military drama Military Prosecutor Doberman. Her upcoming drama is Destined With You with SF9’s Rowoon, which will be releasing soon!

