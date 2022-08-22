Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ sets new personal record with latest episode

Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min’s currently airing K-drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’ has created a new personal record! With its latest episode which aired on August 21, the fantasy romance drama has hit an average nationwide viewership rating of 9.3 percent, scoring a new all-time high for the show.

With its previous episode, broadcast on August 20, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ returned to a viewership rating of 7.6 percent, which was its highest at the time. The Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min starrer had previously set this record with its July 31 broadcast. Following this, the show has seen an immense leap, reaching its new all-time high of 9.3 percent.

This week’s episodes of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ come after a week-long break, reportedly as a result of the production team’s desire to enhance the quality of the completion of the second half of the show.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ stars Lee Jae Wook as Jang Wook, Jung So Min as Naksu/Mudeok, Hwang Minhyun as Seo Yool, OH MY GIRL’s Arin as Jin Choyeon and Yoo In Soo as Park Dang Gu. Set in a fictional land, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ explores the relationships and growth of young mages. It also follows the romance between the lead characters Jang Wook and Naksu/Mudeok, as they navigate their twisted fates.

Meanwhile, the drama’s name is a reference to a magic spell included in the plot, which makes it possible for a soul to switch bodies. ‘Alchemy of Souls’ premiered on June 18, and has been receiving immense love and attention, and steadily increasing popularity.

Part 1 of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is set to air next week.

