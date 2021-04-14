Lee Jae Wook and Park Hye Eun reportedly cast for upcoming tvN drama titled Return

Actor Lee Jae Wook might be making his screen comeback sooner than expected!

According to an exclusive report carried out by Hankyung, Lee Jae Wook and rookie actress Park Hye Eun have been cast in the upcoming tvN drama 'Return'. Lee Jae Wook's last project was alongside Go Ara in the Netflix drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol but he rose to global popularity even before that with his character Baek Kyung in Extraordinary You. On the other hand, Park Hye Eun is a rookie actress who debuted rather currently alongside Nam Joo Hyuk and Jung Yumi in Netflix series The School Nurse Files. She went on to sign with actor Ju Ji Hoon's agency H&Entertainment. CEO Hong Min-ki of H&Entertainment said, “Park Hye-eun is a super rookie who suddenly appeared with a unique presence from her debut work. She has a great strength as an actor with a mystical and unique charm and a lovely image, so her future career is expected even more. We will actively communicate and support Park Hye-eun, who has infinite potential, helping her to be the next generation star.” This unqiue pairing is already drawing attention for the kind of chemistry they'll show on screen.

Return will be Hong Sisters' latest project after Hotel Del Luna, known for their magical and emotionally moving scripts as well as attention to detail. Park Jun Hwa PD, who was in charge of mega hits like Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young's What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, will also be working on this project. This star studded cast and crew is already putting the spotlight on this drama.

Are you excited to see this couple on screen?

Credits :News1

