Lee Jae Wook, Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon and more in talks to join as Seo In Guk’s personalities in Death’s Game

‘ Death’s Game ’ is an upcoming K-drama which seems to have begun its casting and its prospects point towards a heavily star-studded ensemble. Earlier, it was reported that Seo In Guk has been approached for the male lead position of Choi Yi Jae. Park So Dam and Go Yoon Jung were revealed to have been in talks for the female lead spot.

Recently, it was reported that actor Lee Jae Wook has been reached out for acting as one of the faces of Choi Yi Jae in one of the episodes. His agency, C-JeS Entertainment confirmed receiving the special appearance offer however did not confirm his participation, saying that he is reviewing it.

Similarly, actors Choi Siwon, Jang Seung Jo, and Sung Hoon were also reported to have been approached for special appearances in ‘Death’s Game’ as the various reincarnated faces of the male lead. In response, their agencies also replied in similar statements saying that their artists were positively reviewing the offers. Actor Kim Jae Wook who was also supposedly in talks to make a cameo has not responded so far.

Death’s Game plot

The story will follow Choi Yi Jae, a man who dies but gets a new, second chance at living. He goes through multiple reincarnations and these roles will reportedly each be acted on by different actors like Lee Jae Wook, Choi Siwon, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon and Kim Jae Wook with one in each episode, should they confirm their appearances. They will be Choi Yi Jae’s faces in his different lives as he learns something each time. The storyline presents a very interesting set-up with the possibility of one of the biggest actor lineups and a long list of famous faces in the K-drama. It is being led by the director of ‘18 Again’, and is expected to start filming soon in February, with the post-production soon after. The show is said to have been based on a popular webtoon named 'I'll Die Soon' and will be based on young people’s ever-changing lives.