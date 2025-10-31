Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun’s Last Summer OTT Release: When and where to watch, what to expect and cast lineup

Last Summer is eyeing a highly awaited premiere this week, joining the likes of Would You Marry Me? and Typhoon Family in the weekend ratings race. Starring Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun in the lead roles, the romance comedy drama will start airing on November 1, 2025, and will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST. The fans of Lee Jae Wook have placed high expectations on him owing to his double roles as a set of twins in the K-drama.

When and where to watch Last Summer

Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun will take on the roles of Baek Do Ha as well as Baek Do Young, and Song Ha Kyung, respectively, in Last Summer. The first episode will premiere on KBS2 on November 1, 2025, followed by 2 episodes every week. A total of 12 episodes across 6 weeks will be broadcast on OTT platforms Viki (global viewing), Wavve (South Korea), and even Netflix in select regions.

What is the story of Last Summer?

Set in Patan Village, Song Ha Kyung is a civil servant who wishes nothing more than to escape her fate in the small premises where she was brought up. Unbeknownst to her, a daring past comes knocking on her door, and her life is thrown into turmoil. Baek Do Ha and Baek Do Young are a pair of twins who have lived apart since their parents' divorce when they were young. The younger one has lived overseas with his mother post that, but every summer, Do Ha takes the exciting journey from the United States to South Korea to live with his older brother Do Young and their father for 21 days.

A couple of summers ago, Do Ha and Ha Kyung ended up in a strange situation, putting an end to their friendship of many years, becoming strangers. However, as he returns to his homeland permanently, old wounds reopen. A lawyer named Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo) gets entangled in their mess. Romance suddenly blooms between the odd bunch, with sparks flying from all around.

