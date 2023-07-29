Lee Jae Wook- Go Youn Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong, and more: Vote for Relationship Goals of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 brings to you yet another beloved category. Celebrating the reel life connections that made an impact on the viewers and created unforgettable moments, the nominations for the Relationship Goals of the Year have been revealed.

Relationship Goals of the Year nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has introduced a particularly liked awards category that has always seen fierce competition from the fans of the stars. The relationships were formed on screen but have continued to be some of the most adored ones, becoming the goals of the viewers. While Kang Tae Oh’s soft love for Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo sought a fandom of its own, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri’s unexpected end on Twenty-Five, Twenty-One made their time together all the more special. Lee Jong Suk and YoonA were picture perfect in Big Mouth, and on the other hand, the world fell in love with the flawed but meaningful companionship between Son Suk Ku and Kim Ji Won in My Liberation Notes. Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong were the definitions of heartwarming love in Business Proposal, and the haters-to-lovers trope of Lee Jae Wook and Go Youn Jung in Alchemy of Souls was all the more relatable. Which couple did you like the most?

Relationship Goals of the Year nominees

Kang Tae Oh- Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Nam Joo Hyuk- Kim Tae Ri (Twenty-Five, Twenty-One)

Lee Jong Suk-YoonA (Big Mouth)

Son Sok Ku- Kim Ji Won (My Liberation Notes)

Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong (Business Proposal)

Lee Jae Wook- Go Youn Jung (Alchemy of Souls)

