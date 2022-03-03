Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Minhyun and more confirm to join tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Return’

On March 3rd, tvN's 'Return', which is scheduled to air in 2022, announced that Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Minhyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Jun Sang, Oh Na Ra, and Jo Jae Yun were confirmed to appear. 'Return' is a fantasy romance drama in which the protagonists whose fate is twisted due to the 'remembrance of the soul' that change their souls overcome this and grow in the background of a great country that does not exist in history or on the map.

First of all, Lee Jae Wook took on the role of Jang Wook, a noble but bad-tempered master of the great county. Jang Wook is a mischievous master with the secret of his birth that is talked about by people all over the county. He is on the right path to destiny because of the best saleswoman in the world (Jung So Min), who he finds while resolving his life's dissatisfaction.

Jung So Min takes on the role of Moo Deok Yi, who is the best saleswoman. Moo Deok Yi is a character with a charismatic soul and a weak body that does not follow her will. As a person who becomes Jang Wook's attendant and secret teacher, she is said to teach master Jang-wook in a heinous way, and interest is drawn to the chemistry between the 'evil teacher' Jung So Min and the 'bad disciple' Lee Jae Wook.

Hwang Minhyun takes on the role of Seo Yul, a genius nobleman from the 'Seo family'. Seo Yul, the owner of a non-irritating, mundane beauty, who has a dull sense of reality due to being overly perfect without missing anything from literature, personality, and appearance, is a person who keeps a secret love affair for a girl.

Shin Seung Ho takes on the role of Go Won, the Crown Prince of the Great Patriotic Kingdom and the petty grumpy prince. Go Won, who aims to be a generous and benevolent monarch, is a prince who reveals his inner feelings only in front of him after being discovered by Moo Deok Yi, who has a mean and human side.

ALSO READ: ‘My Name’ star Chang Ryul joins BTOB’s Sungjae, Lee Jong Won and more in MBC’s ‘Gold Spoon’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments below.