Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Oh My Girl’s Arin and more star in the character posters for ‘Alchemy of Souls’

On June 16, tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Alchemy of Souls' released the character profiles of Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Minhyun, Yoo Jun Sang, Shin Seung Ho, Oh Nara, Yoo In Su and Arin. First of all, Lee Jae Wook is showing off the dignity of the noble master of the Jang family, but soon he raises one corner of his mouth and radiates the force of a rogue disciple in the world, drawing attention.

Jung So Min steals his gaze with a cold-blooded charisma that contradicts her innocent smile. As the soul of the world's best seller, who has neither blood nor tears, is remarried to the fragile body of the weakest servant in the world, the curiosity about the story that will unfold in the future is amplified.

Hwang Minhyun foretells that Song Rim's genius nobleman's luxury visual and her first love will be captured by Hwang Minhyun as a pure man. With only Hwang Minhyun's warm smile, attention is focused on the unchanging love story he will show.

Yoo In Soo is boasting the power of the heir of the top 1% wealthy heir of the Park family, the largest in the great country, but as revealed by his mischievous smile, he has a free-spirited personality that is best for playing.

Lastly, Arin exudes the atmosphere of a celebrity in a great country who is more glamorous and arrogant than anyone on the outside. However, she is a childish daughter of the Jin family, and her bright smile like Jang Wook's wish and her innocent childish nature make even those who see her smile.

