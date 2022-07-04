Lee Jae Wook & Jung So Min starrer ‘Alchemy of Souls’ sees rise in ratings; ‘Cleaning Up’ also sees increase

Nielsen Korea has released the viewership ratings for weekend dramas’ latest episodes. With its July 3 broadcast, Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min’s new fantasy romance series ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is continuing its reign atop the list of dramas airing in its time slot across all cable channels. With its sixth episode, ‘Alchemy of Souls’, which also stars Hwang Minhyun, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Oh Na Ra and more, recorded an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent (according to Nielsen Korea).

Further, the tvN series also recorded 6.9 percent viewership in the metropolitan area, and 7.8 percent as its highest viewership. Written by the Hong sisters of ‘Hotel del Luna’ fame, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is divided into two parts, and depicts the stories of young wizards. Part 1 (currently airing) is expected to have 20 episodes.

Also airing on Saturdays and Sundays, JTBC’s ‘Cleaning Up’ returned to its all-time high viewership, as it saw a notable increase in its ratings by recording 2.8 percent with the episode airing on July 2. Based on the 2019 British series of the same name, ‘Cleaning Up’ stars Yum Jung Ah, Jeon So Min and Kim Jae Hwa. Dealing with insider trading, the series currently has six episodes, spread across three weekends, left in its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ maintains its position as the most-watched program on Sunday. With its 28th episode, the series recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 23.1 percent. The weekend series stars Yoon Shi Yoon, Bae Da Bin, Oh Min Suk and more, and showcases the reality of the current generation, that shows reluctance when it comes to getting married. At present, the show is planned to span 50 episodes.