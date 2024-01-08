Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu confirmed to lead upcoming business drama Royal Roader

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu have been confirmed to lead an upcoming business-themed drama titled Royal Roader (literal title). On January 8, Disney+ made the announcement of the stellar cast on its Instagram account. The new series follows the narrative of three characters who leave no stone unturned to climb the ladder of success and conquer Korea’s largest conglomerate.

About Royal Roader and its characters

Royal Roader is one of the most highly-anticipated dramas of 2024. It is a business-themed series that focuses on the cut-throat competition to take over the throne of the chaebol (rich industrial class) family. It also unfolds the rivalry between the ones born with a silver spoon and the others who come from humble backgrounds and start from scratch to reach the highest position. The show is a combination of rags-to-riches story and the power struggles involved in the process to pave the path to the top of the business hierarchy, hence the name, Royal Roader!

Lee Jae Wook will portray the role of Han Tae Oh, who will do anything to put his friend Kang In Ha (Lee Jun Young) on the throne. Han Tae Oh appears callous yet dignified, while Kang In Ha exhibits both good and bad sides. Actress Hong Su Zu has been roped in to play Na Hye Won; details about her character haven't been disclosed yet.

Take a look at the confirmation post for the cast of Disney+ series Royal Roader:

More about Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu

Lee Jae Wook is one of the leading young actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. He has showcased his versatility through various dramas, including Extraordinary You (2019), Search: WWW (2019), Alchemy of Souls (2022-23), Death’s Game, and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun Young was part of the K-pop boy groups, U-KISS and UNB. The idol-turned-actor has been actively working on K-dramas and films, apart from his group activities. He is best known for the projects namely, Imitation (2021), Let Me Be Your Knight (2021), Love and Leashes (2022), and more.

Hong Su Zu is a model and budding actress, who recently appeared in minor roles in shows such as Lovestruck in the City (2020), Sweet Home 2 (2023), and more.

