Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and more to lead the new chaebol thriller drama ‘Royal Loader’?

On October 27th, Lee Jae Wook, Hong Soo Joo, and Lee Jun Young were cast as the lead roles in the drama 'Royal Loader' which is a work depicting the power struggle of a chaebol family. An exciting match between the poor and the ones born with a silver spoon in their mouth unfolds.

Lee Jae Wook:

In this work, the appearance of Lee Jae Wook and Lee Jun Young, who have established a foothold for global stars by captivating viewers in the small screen this year, is raising expectations. Lee Jae Wook captivated the viewers of small screens through season 1 of the tvN drama 'Alchemy of Souls'. In addition, Lee Jae Wook became extremely popular amongst viewers around the world after his lead role in 'Alchemy of Souls' was released on TV and Netflix.

Hong Soo Joo and Lee Jun Young:

Hong Soo Joo, a newcomer who drew attention from viewers by taking the lead role in the KBS drama special 'Between' last year, is also attracting attention. Hong Soo Joo has captivated viewers as a rookie of beauty with clear features. In this work, what kind of reversal acting will captivate viewers is arousing curiosity. Lee Jun Young, who is finalizing the appearance of 'Royal Loader', is targeting viewers in small screens with the MBC drama 'May I Help You'. He plays the role of Butler Kim, who shows off his trustworthiness and warmth in 'May I Help You, and is drawing a response from viewers.

As such, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Soo Joo, who are attracting attention in small screens, have been selected as the lead roles, drawing attention to the work. In particular, 'Royal Loader' is known as a masterpiece with an investment of 20 billion won. The first filming is scheduled to take place in 2023, and the channel arrangement is under discussion.

