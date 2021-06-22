Lee Jae Wook shows off his bromance with Ahn Hyo Seop; Sends a thoughtful present on the sets of RedSky

Lee Jae Wook sent his best wishes to the set of Ahn Hyo Seop’s upcoming drama RedSky! Read on to find out.

It is particularly heartwarming to see actors of the newer generation get along well and share a healthy relationship. One such amazing friendship is between Lee Jae Wook and Ahn Hyo Seop! Lee Jae Wook who last starred in Do Do Sol Sol La la Sol showed off his bromance with Ahn Hyo Seop by sending a thoughtful present on the sets of his upcoming historical drama, RedSky! You may be wondering what the present is, right? Well, keep reading to find out.

On June 22, Unnies Truck revealed via their official Instagram account that Lee Jae Wook sent a rather cute looking coffee truck on the sets of Ahn Hyo Seop's new historical drama, RedSky! The coffee truck was painted in shades of bubble gum pink, blue and purple and on the cover, there was a rather adorable picture of Ahn Hyo Seop with his pet cat, BaWool who also frequently appears on Ahn Hyo Seop's Instagram account. Not just that, Lee Jae Wook sent an adorable message saying that he is cheering for Ahn Hyo Seop and the entire cast and crew of RedSky, Hwaiting! For those unversed, Ahn Hyo Seop became friends with Lee Jae Wook via SF9's Rowoon, who worked with Lee Jae Wook in the 2019 rom-com drama, Extraordinary You. Ahn Hyo Seop also shared in an interview that Lee Jae Wook and SF9's Rowoon are his 'drinking buddies'.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

RedSky is a historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era. It is based on the eponymous novel by Jung Eun Gwol, whose previous works 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' have also famously been adapted into hit dramas. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who can read the stars despite losing his sight.

