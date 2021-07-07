Lee Je Hoon and Esom's Taxi Driver might be getting a S2 soon; Here's everything you need to know

SBS rep reveals plan to start shooting the sequel.

SBS drama Taxi Driver is set to shoot a sequel. Season one of the show saw national and international favour with the viewership ratings going up to a smashing 16% nationwide. Starting in April, the drama went on for 2 months and ended on a high note leaving the watchers wanting more. On July 6th, the showrunners from SBS announced season 2 with ongoing discussions of the timeline and production schedule to be revealed later.

Taxi Driver, a crime phenomenon drama, is the story of Kim Do Gi (played by Lee Je Hoon), an honest Special Forces officer who turns revengeful after the murder of his mother. A grief-stricken Do Gi joins Rainbow Taxi, a taxi company that aims to avenge the wrongdoings in the world that are left without the help of law. Esom’s character Kang Ha Na is a detective who tries to investigate Rainbow Taxi and gets herself entangled in the lawless but rightful actions of the taxi company.

The drama also stars Kim Eui Song, Cha Ji Yeon, Lee Ho Chul and Pyo Ye Jin who take up crucial roles in the story. Earlier reports of the drama being released next year were out along with working out a time schedule for the cast. This would be happy news for fans and actor Lee Je Hoon alike who had expressed his wishes for a season 2.

Lead actor Lee Je Hoon has done widely loved roles in Signal, Where Stars Land and the recent drama Move to Heaven. In Signal too, Lee Je Hoon’s character aimed to solve complex cases as a criminal profiler. Esom is known for previous roles in the film Scarlet Innocence and dramas Because This Is My First Life and Save Me 2.

Being the fourth-highest rating in any Friday-Saturday SBS drama history, fans are eager to see what season 2 has in store.

