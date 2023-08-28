Lee Je Hoon and Park Eun Bin to reunite as hosts for Busan International Film Festival 2023 opening ceremony

Taxi Driver actor Lee Je Hoon and Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun Bin will be joining hands to host one of the biggest international film festivals in the world. The Busan International Film Festival will be held in October and it is confirmed that the two actors will take the lead as the anchors for the opening ceremony.

Lee Je Hoon and Park Eun Bin to Host 2023 Busan International Film Festival

On August 27, the organizing committee of the festival announced that the two South Korean actors would work together to host the opening ceremony. The 28th Busan International Film Festival will be held in October on the premises of the Busan Cinema Centre Outdoor theater. The 10-day festival will begin on the 4th starting at 7:00 PM KST, going on till October 13. This is not the first time the actors are coming together, they have previously worked in the K-drama Secret Door. Fans of Lee Je Hoon and Park Eun Bin were elated after hearing about their reunion.

About Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon is a South Korean actor who debuted in the year 2011 and showed an outstanding performance in films like Bleak Night, The Front Line, and Architecture 101 (2012). He has appeared in multiple films and K-dramas since then. He is widely known for his roles in dramas Move to Heaven, Signal, and Tomorrow With You. He recently appeared in the action revenge drama Taxi Driver 2 as the main character Kim Do Gi.

About Park Eun Bin

Born in the year 1996, Park Eun Bin is a South Korean actress who started her career at a very young age in 1996. Since then, she has appeared in multiple K-dramas and films. She is widely known for her roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Hello, My Twenties!; Hot Stove League, Do You Like Brahms? Her K-drama The King's Affection was recognized as the Best Telenovela and became the first one to win an award at the 50th International Emmy Awards. She also won Best Drama Daesang for Extraordinary Attorney Woo at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

