Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin’s Taxi Driver confirmed to return with season 3

‘Taxi Driver 2’ broke through the roof by crossing 20 per cent ratings with its finale week broadcast. Episode 15 recorded 20.4 per cent while the last one, episode 16 came up to 21 per cent in viewership ratings, marking a memorable feat for the crime thriller. Now with the end of season 2, fans have been curious about the return of the show. Lead actor Lee Je Hoon already hinted at a possible continuation with his thank you post on his Instagram following the end of the latest season.

Taxi Driver 3

On April 16, just a day after ‘Taxi Driver’ completed running its course, it was reported that the SBS drama would indeed return for a season 3. An official from the production was revealed to have said, “It is confirmed that we will have season 3 [of Taxi Driver]." They continued, "We will start discussions with actors and writers." Previously, Lee Je Hoon shared a post on his personal Instagram account thanking all the people involved in the creation of ‘Taxi Driver 2’. His last lines in the post were enough to make fans suspect that a 3rd season was already in the works.

Lee Je Hoon’s post

“Thank you very much to all our viewers who loved and preserved ‘Taxi Driver 2’.

I have tried my best to make a good show, down to the second half as well.

Thank you very much.

I will never forget the writer and director who made ‘Taxi Driver 2’ together as well as all the staff, actors and producers [of the show].

Thank you for your hard work.

Till the day we meet again, don't be sick, please don't get hurt until then.

Let’s meet again with a smile.”

About Taxi Driver

The story follows a group of people who work at the Rainbow Taxi Company, which acts as their disguise. The employees run a service where they take revenge against criminals and wrong-doers in the victim’s stead. The cast comprises Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram. Actor Shin Jae Ha as Oh Ha Jun (and Kim Dan Woo) was one of the best performances in season 2.

