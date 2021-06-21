Lee Je Hoon establishes one man agency COMPANY ON after parting ways with former agency, Saram Entertainment

Lee Je Hoon was associated with Saram Entertainment for 12 years. Read on to find out.

Actor Lee Je Hoon who recently starred in the thriller drama, Taxi Driver has established his own one-man agency, COMPANY ON after parting ways with long-time agency, Saram Entertainment back in April. COMPANY ON and hereby will support his activities and endeavours in the future. The actor was associated with Saram Entertainment for 12 years now.

It seems like more and more Korean actors are moving away from the multi-artist management system and establishing their own one-man agencies to gain complete control over their careers and activities. After Lee Seung Gi, talented actor Lee Je Hoon established his own self-agency, COMPANY ON. COMPANY ON focuses on the similarity to the pronunciation of 'Companion', which means to accompany. The idea behind the company name is to establish a place where like-minded people gather and accompany each other in working towards similar goals for quality content creation.

In an official statement, Lee Je Hoon and COMPANY ON said, "I will do my best to be active in various fields as an actor". Lee Je Hoon talks about the film production company 'Hard Cut' that he established in conjunction with CEO Kim Yu Kyung and director Yang Kyung Mo. They will produce and air the original Watcha series 'Unframed' this year. 'Unframed' is a project in which actors Park Jung Min, Son Seok Gu, Choi Hee Seo, and Lee Je-hoon directly participated in the script and directing. We wish Lee Je Hoon all the best in his future endeavours.

